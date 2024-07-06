Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Parents flag incorrect NGSA scores

Jul 06, 2024 News

The results slip for one student

The results slip for one student

…Education Ministry mum

Kaieteur News – Following the announcement of the 2024 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results on Thursday, some parents took to social media demanding an explanation from the Ministry of Education after discovering their children had incorrect marks.

For some, the discrepancy came from what was presented on the Ministry’s online portal and what was presented on the results slips handed over to parents.

This year the highest possible score obtainable was 504.24 and the top performer scored 503.34 marks.

One parent [name provided] after receiving her daughter’s slip posted, “Good night guys… Now this is my daughter’s original results can u plz add this and tell me how this could be fair… Tht total is wrong… I got 503.78 when I added it…. It’s not fair at all.”

Between the child’s result slip and the information provided on the online portal there was a difference between the Social Studies scores. It stated on the slip that the score was 129.69430 while the portal had 119.23693.

Another parent posted her child’s slip which stated the total marks were 490.55. That child attained 128.67008 for Mathematics, 120.69313 for English, 122.85518 for Science and 128.67008 for Social Studies, according to the results on the slip. However when calculated by this publication, the total is 500.88847.

Results of a child via the Ministry of Education’s online portal.

Results of a child via the Ministry of Education’s online portal.

Expressing similar concerns, another parent said that the head teachers were told to stop the distribution of slips.

In a WhatsApp group chat shared by that parent on Facebook, a memo stated “The exams Department will be grateful if u can pull back all slips from parents that were distributed already. The reason is that you have to resubmit all in order for the new ones to be issued. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Ministry of Education is yet to make a statement on the issue. However, a source from the ministry told Kaieteur News on Friday that the correct slips have now been issued to the schools and that the information provided via the online portal is correct. The source said that there was “an error” while printing the slips.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Change (AFC) at a press conference held on Friday said while it congratulates the students who sat this year’s NGSA exams, there is a need for the Ministry of Education to investigate the allegations of incorrect tabulations.

“…the AFC is gravely concerned about the recent public claims of incorrect grades being allocated to students. This issue strikes at the very heart of the education system’s integrity and fairness. We urgently call on the Ministry of Education to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into these allegations.”

The party said too that the children’s future depend on the “accuracy and reliability of their academic assessments and any discrepancies must be promptly addressed to maintain public confidence.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon hunching Guyana $$$$$

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour...

Jul 06, 2024

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday. The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in...
Read More
Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at ICC T20 World Cup

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at...

Jul 06, 2024

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Jul 06, 2024

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition bounces off with double header tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition...

Jul 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr....

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]