Parents flag incorrect NGSA scores

…Education Ministry mum

Kaieteur News – Following the announcement of the 2024 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results on Thursday, some parents took to social media demanding an explanation from the Ministry of Education after discovering their children had incorrect marks.

For some, the discrepancy came from what was presented on the Ministry’s online portal and what was presented on the results slips handed over to parents.

This year the highest possible score obtainable was 504.24 and the top performer scored 503.34 marks.

One parent [name provided] after receiving her daughter’s slip posted, “Good night guys… Now this is my daughter’s original results can u plz add this and tell me how this could be fair… Tht total is wrong… I got 503.78 when I added it…. It’s not fair at all.”

Between the child’s result slip and the information provided on the online portal there was a difference between the Social Studies scores. It stated on the slip that the score was 129.69430 while the portal had 119.23693.

Another parent posted her child’s slip which stated the total marks were 490.55. That child attained 128.67008 for Mathematics, 120.69313 for English, 122.85518 for Science and 128.67008 for Social Studies, according to the results on the slip. However when calculated by this publication, the total is 500.88847.

Expressing similar concerns, another parent said that the head teachers were told to stop the distribution of slips.

In a WhatsApp group chat shared by that parent on Facebook, a memo stated “The exams Department will be grateful if u can pull back all slips from parents that were distributed already. The reason is that you have to resubmit all in order for the new ones to be issued. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Ministry of Education is yet to make a statement on the issue. However, a source from the ministry told Kaieteur News on Friday that the correct slips have now been issued to the schools and that the information provided via the online portal is correct. The source said that there was “an error” while printing the slips.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Change (AFC) at a press conference held on Friday said while it congratulates the students who sat this year’s NGSA exams, there is a need for the Ministry of Education to investigate the allegations of incorrect tabulations.

“…the AFC is gravely concerned about the recent public claims of incorrect grades being allocated to students. This issue strikes at the very heart of the education system’s integrity and fairness. We urgently call on the Ministry of Education to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into these allegations.”

The party said too that the children’s future depend on the “accuracy and reliability of their academic assessments and any discrepancies must be promptly addressed to maintain public confidence.”