Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Nigel Hughes promises to keep claws off oil sector

Jul 06, 2024 News

Newly elected leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes

Newly elected leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes

…says will establish Petroleum Commission in 100 days if elected

Kaieteur News – Newly elected Alliance for Change (AFC) leader, Nigel Hughes on Friday promised to establish a Petroleum Commission within the first 100 days of being elected to serve as president. Hughes made the comment during his first press conference as leader of the AFC.

He criticized the Irfaan Ali led-administration for its failure to introduce a Petroleum Commission to oversee the nation’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

“Within the first 100 days of being elected to office, I will establish the Petroleum Commission,” Hughes promised.

A Petroleum Commission would be an independent body which would hold responsibility for monitoring and enforcing Guyana’s petroleum laws, policies and oil agreements. The body is also intended to ensure oil companies comply with health, safety and environmental standards.

Hughes said, “The concentration of decision-making in the areas of natural resources, finance, and oil and gas in the hands of a single person is highly risky, dangerous, and leads to policy being made up on the trot, all of which is bad for business.”

The AFC leader underscored that oil and gas policies in Guyana must be from the considerations and deliberations of experts. He added, “The AFC intends to follow international best practice. In consideration of these matters, the party has appointed Dr. Vince Adams and Mr. David Patterson to head the Alliance for Change’s Oil & Gas Advisory Committee with full powers to invite highly skilled technical experts both locally and internationally onto the committee.”

In the meantime, Hughes highlighted that until the AFC attains office he will not have an input in or involvement with the AFC Oil & Gas Committee. He maintained that there is no conflict of interest between him being AFC leader and having ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) as a client of his law firm – Hughes, Fields & Stoby.

The AFC leader recently acknowledged that he is indeed a Politically Exposed Person (PEP), but noted that there is no law that prevents him from having the oil company as a client.

“In my capacity as leader of the Alliance for Change, I am not in a position to influence government  policy, particularly as it relates to Exxon. I, however, may be in a position to influence AFC policy on oil and gas,” he said during Friday’s press conference.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon hunching Guyana $$$$$

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour...

Jul 06, 2024

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday. The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in...
Read More
Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at ICC T20 World Cup

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at...

Jul 06, 2024

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Jul 06, 2024

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition bounces off with double header tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition...

Jul 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr....

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]