Motorcyclist dies after falling in front of car

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man lost his life on Friday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and fell in front of a moving car on Princess Street, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Christopher Beckles of Norton Street, Georgetown.

The accident occurred at around 06:30 hrs.

Investigators said that the car was driving west along Princess Street while Beckles was speeding east.

“The rider of the motorcycle lost control and fell on the road in the pathway of a motor car,” police said.

The car was unable to slow down in time and not only crashed into the bike but into Beckles too, killing him on the spot.

Police have detained the driver of the car who is assisting with investigations.