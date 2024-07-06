Motorcyclist dies after falling in front of car

Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM
Jul 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man lost his life on Friday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and fell in front of a moving car on Princess Street, Georgetown.
Police identified him as Christopher Beckles of Norton Street, Georgetown.
The accident occurred at around 06:30 hrs.
Investigators said that the car was driving west along Princess Street while Beckles was speeding east.
“The rider of the motorcycle lost control and fell on the road in the pathway of a motor car,” police said.
The car was unable to slow down in time and not only crashed into the bike but into Beckles too, killing him on the spot.
Police have detained the driver of the car who is assisting with investigations.
Exxon hunching Guyana $$$$$
Jul 06, 2024SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday. The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in...
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 06, 2024
Jul 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – I am writing this Open Letter regarding a persistent assertion made by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]