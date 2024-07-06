Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Major shake-up in Police Force’s top brass

Jul 06, 2024 News

New Head of Administrative, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram, New Head of Special Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus and New Head of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Errol Watts

New Head of Administrative, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram, New Head of Special Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus and New Head of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Errol Watts

…Brutus, Budhram and Watts reassigned

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday denied reports that a major shake-up of its top brass is because of an on-going investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into its Administration Department.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus who was in charge of Administration has been assigned as Head of the Special Branch Unit, based at Brickdam. Brutus replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police, Errol Watts.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram is now the new head of Administration while Watts is replacing Budhram as Head of Operations.

Reports surfaced that two of the top ranking officers were under investigation by SOCU.

However, in a statement released late Thursday night, the Police Force denied the allegations stating that the rotation of officers is a management tool.

“…Please note that this is not true. This report is misleading and fake. Please be guided,” the Force stated.

Meanwhile, in a subsequent statement made on Friday, the Force said that the shake-up was done as part of the modernisation plan for the Guyana Police Force.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon hunching Guyana $$$$$

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour...

Jul 06, 2024

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday. The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in...
Read More
Finalists to be decided today in YBG National Schools Basketball Festival 2024

Finalists to be decided today in YBG National...

Jul 06, 2024

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at ICC T20 World Cup

Dillon Heyliger: A dream comes true to play at...

Jul 06, 2024

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Guyana Boys move into Team’s semifinals

Jul 06, 2024

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition bounces off with double header tonight at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Team 13 planned Under23 Basketball competition...

Jul 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes and Mrs. Ann Browne-John as Lead Selectors’ contracts conclude

Cricket West Indies expresses gratitude to Dr....

Jul 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]