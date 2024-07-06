Major shake-up in Police Force’s top brass

Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM
Brutus, Budhram and Watts reassigned
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday denied reports that a major shake-up of its top brass is because of an on-going investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into its Administration Department.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus who was in charge of Administration has been assigned as Head of the Special Branch Unit, based at Brickdam. Brutus replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police, Errol Watts.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram is now the new head of Administration while Watts is replacing Budhram as Head of Operations.
Reports surfaced that two of the top ranking officers were under investigation by SOCU.
However, in a statement released late Thursday night, the Police Force denied the allegations stating that the rotation of officers is a management tool.
“…Please note that this is not true. This report is misleading and fake. Please be guided,” the Force stated.
Meanwhile, in a subsequent statement made on Friday, the Force said that the shake-up was done as part of the modernisation plan for the Guyana Police Force.
