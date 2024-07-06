Four-year-old dies in Sophia fire

Kaieteur News – A C-Field Sophia family was on Friday afternoon plunged into a state of mourning after the youngest member-a four-year-old boy- died in an inferno that gutted their one flat concrete home.

The child was identified as Junior Anderson.

Kaieteur News learnt that the fire erupted some time after 15:45 hrs.

Neighbours recalled hearing screams as one of the children of the family ran out into the street screaming for help. After realizing that the home was on fire the Guyana Fire Service was called even as neighbours formed a bucket brigade aimed at saving the house and the four-year-old child who was trapped in the house. Unfortunately, the fire was raging and public spirited residents were unable to enter the building.

Not even the fire fighters were able to save the lad.

The child’s mother was inconsolable after receiving news that her son was killed in the fire. Family members rushed to the location and were in a state of disbelief. Many tried to run into the burning house even as the fire fighters tried to extinguish the fire.

The Fire Service in a statement said that it received a call that the house was on fire at 15:59 h. The fire tenders and fire fighters arrived on the scene at 16:06h. The GFS said that upon arrival the fire fighters were informed that one child was unaccounted for. After extinguishing the fire, the charred remains of little Junior Anderson were discovered.

The gutted house was occupied by 42-year-old Nigel Anderson, 37-year-old Shonnette Anderson, 11-year-old Michael Anderson, 15-year-old Waveny Anderson, 6-year-old Cynthia Anderson, and 4-year-old Junior Anderson, who died in the blaze.

According to preliminary investigations, the Fire Service reportedly learnt that the fire was caused by children playing with matches.

“The naked flames ignited a mattress, which then set nearby combustible materials on fire, leading to the spread of the flames throughout the building” the fire service said.

The parents of the children were reportedly not at home when the fire erupted.

Investigators were told that the children were left in the care of a teenager.

“According to the teen, she left the children playing and went to lie down, subsequently falling asleep,” the Fire Service reported. The teen reportedly said that she was awakened by one of the children who told her the house was on fire. The panicked teen ran out of the house.

Investigations are ongoing.