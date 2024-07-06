Digicel supports Guyana’s Premier Pan Concert: PanJam 2024

Kaieteur News – Digicel on Friday announced that it is sponsoring the 2024 edition of Guyana’s premier pan concert, PanJam, themed this year “World of Colours”.

This annual event, now in its sixth year, showcases the vibrant sounds of the Caribbean, including, soca, reggae, chutney, calypso, etc. performed on steel pan and by various artistes.

PanJam began as a fundraiser organised by Reon Miller during his time as a law student, aiming to cover his tuition fees. Over the years, it has grown into a cultural phenomenon, drawing crowds from various demographics and celebrating the rich musical heritage of the Caribbean.

Digicel said this year’s concert promises to be the most spectacular yet, backed by Guyana’s Bigger, Better Network.

“We are incredibly proud to support PanJam 2024 and contribute to the celebration of Caribbean culture,” said Gabriella Chapman, Communications Manager at Digicel.

“We were impressed by the passion and dedication that Reon Miller and his team have put into making PanJam a premier event. Digicel’s sponsorship underscores our commitment to fostering cultural initiatives and supporting local talent. We believe in the power of music to inspire, connect, and uplift communities, and PanJam embodies these values perfectly,” Chapman continued.

The 2024 edition of PanJam features a star-studded line-up, including the renowned Trinidadian pannist Joshua Regrello, who is also the brand ambassador for Digicel Trinidad. Regrello’s performance is highly anticipated and is expected to be one of the highlights of the event.

“I took my time selecting the acts for the line-up this year, because I truly want the show to be Bigger and Better than the years prior,” said Reon Miller, Creator of PanJam.

“… and thanks to Digicel, this will undoubtedly be the reality. Patrons can expect some of the very best out of Guyana, Trinidad and even as far as India, coming to perform to make this year’s PanJam the best one yet,” an elated Miller said.

Digicel invites everyone to join in on the excitement July 27th at Parc Rayne.

For more information about PanJam 2024, including ticket details and the full line-up, please visit PanJazz Concerts on Facebook.