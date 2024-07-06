CAF renews partnership with Caribbean export for upcoming Caribbean Investment Forum 2024

Kaieteur News – The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) has renewed partnership with Caribbean Export for the upcoming Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2024, which is scheduled to take place from July 10 to July 12, 2024 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The CIF 2024 promises to be a pivotal event in the Region’s landscape and is hosted in collaboration with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the European Union, Caribbean Communities (CARICOM), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).

CAF and Caribbean Export further solidified their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in February 2023, underscoring their shared commitment to advancing the Region’s development agenda. Recognizing the forum’s crucial role in driving investment and fostering sustainable development across the Caribbean, CAF continues to support the event for the 3rd consecutive time.

Leo Naut, Deputy Executive Director of Caribbean Export, emphasized the significance of this support, stating, “CIF represents a collaborative effort among key stakeholders to promote economic resilience and prosperity in the Caribbean. We are grateful for the continued support of partners like CAF, whose commitment to sustainable development aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are working towards creating a more vibrant and resilient Caribbean economy.”

In expressing the bank’s commitment to the event, Bernardo Requena, Trinidad and Tobago Representative for CAF remarked, “CAF is proud to collaborate once again with Caribbean Export for the Caribbean Investment Forum 2024.

The partnership between Caribbean Export and CAF underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing the Region’s development agenda and unlocking its full potential.

Caribbean Export said it is grateful for the continued support of private sector partners such as Republic Bank and other development partners including the USAID, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC/World Bank), whose commitment to sustainable development aligns seamlessly with our mission.

To this end Caribbean Export is the regional trade and investment promotion agency focused on accelerating the economic transformation of the Caribbean.

“We work closely with businesses to increase exports, attract investment, and contribute towards the creation of jobs to build a resilient Caribbean. We are currently executing the 3rd Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union,” Caribbean Export said.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali will deliver the keynote address at the CIF 2024, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges.” President Ali’s vision for a transformed Caribbean will target business leaders and investors from the Caribbean and Latin America, the United States, Europe, and beyond.

The event will also feature Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (GOInvest), who will address the forum. Dr. Ramsaroop will open the third day with a presentation on “Guyana Investment Landscape for 2030 and beyond.”

Organized by the Caribbean Investment Agency, CIF is the Region’s premier gathering for business leaders and investors. Government officials and business leaders from around the Region and wider world will be attending.

Discussions will center on the digitization of business, sustainable development, sustainable agriculture, and the transition to a green economy.

The primary objectives of the forum are to attract focused investment into these priority sectors and to facilitate interactions between investors and businesses, fostering a greener, smarter economy, GOInvest said in a statement Friday.

The event will feature a leadership roundtable, a ministerial roundtable, and an investment village, presenting unparalleled opportunities for business leaders and investors to network and explore investment opportunities in sustainable agriculture, technology and innovation, and the green economy in the Caribbean.

Dr. Ramsaroop spoke of the importance of local participation: “This forum is a unique opportunity for our local business leaders and investors to engage with their regional and global counterparts. It is a platform to not only showcase what Guyana has to offer but also to learn and expand their operations through strategic partnerships.”