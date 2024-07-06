Latest update July 6th, 2024 1:51 AM

Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

Jul 06, 2024

Alick Athanaze scored 66 not out for the West Indies. (George Halfhide)

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday.

The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on 57-2, leading by 23 runs in their second innings.

They eventually progressed to 196-5 off 44 overs before declaring, leaving the County Select XI needing 163 to win.

The West Indian second innings batting effort was led by a well-compiled 66* from Alick Athanaze, his second half-century of the game.

The 25-year-old Dominican faced 99 balls, hitting 11 fours in the process.

He was well supported by wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva who finished not out on 51 off 69 balls including six fours.

Joshua Da Silva hit an unbeaten 51 in their second innings. (George Halfhide)

Medium pacer Sonny Baker took 2-49 off eight overs for the Select XI.

The hosts then lost a pair of early wickets before play was brought to a close due to rain with them on 30-2 in the 11th over.

The West Indies will now turn their attention to the first Test against England which starts on Wednesday, July 10 at Lord’s.

Full Scores: West Indies 339 off 72.1 overs (Kavem Hodge 112, Alick Athanaze 74, Kirk McKenzie 73, Mikyle Louis 50, Farhan Ahmed 4-48, John Turner 4-60) & 196-5 dec. off 44 overs (Alick Athanaze 66*, Joshua Da Silva 51, Mikyle Louis 28, Sonny Baker 2-49)

County Select XI 373-4 dec. off 85 overs (William Luxton 112*, Hamza Shaikh 84, Tom Prest 53, Harry Duke 46*) & 30-2 off 10.3 overs

