Athanaze, Da Silva hit second innings fifties as West Indies tour match against County Select XI ends in a draw

SportsMax – The three-day warm-up match between the touring West Indies and a County Select XI ended in a draw yesterday.
The tourists entered day three at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on 57-2, leading by 23 runs in their second innings.
They eventually progressed to 196-5 off 44 overs before declaring, leaving the County Select XI needing 163 to win.
The West Indian second innings batting effort was led by a well-compiled 66* from Alick Athanaze, his second half-century of the game.
The 25-year-old Dominican faced 99 balls, hitting 11 fours in the process.
He was well supported by wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva who finished not out on 51 off 69 balls including six fours.
Medium pacer Sonny Baker took 2-49 off eight overs for the Select XI.
The hosts then lost a pair of early wickets before play was brought to a close due to rain with them on 30-2 in the 11th over.
The West Indies will now turn their attention to the first Test against England which starts on Wednesday, July 10 at Lord’s.
Full Scores: West Indies 339 off 72.1 overs (Kavem Hodge 112, Alick Athanaze 74, Kirk McKenzie 73, Mikyle Louis 50, Farhan Ahmed 4-48, John Turner 4-60) & 196-5 dec. off 44 overs (Alick Athanaze 66*, Joshua Da Silva 51, Mikyle Louis 28, Sonny Baker 2-49)
County Select XI 373-4 dec. off 85 overs (William Luxton 112*, Hamza Shaikh 84, Tom Prest 53, Harry Duke 46*) & 30-2 off 10.3 overs
