Trio wanted for Robberies, larceny

Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for three men accused of Robbery Under Arms, Larceny, Break and Enter and Discharging a Loaded Firearm.
Marlon Vossey, Andrew Linton also known as ‘Andrew Solomon’ and Richard Arthur also known as ‘Richie’ are wanted for a number of offences.
Vossey, 24, is wanted for several offences, including Simple Larceny, Discharging a Loaded Firearm, and Break and Enter and Larceny. Vossey of No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was sentenced to four (4) years in prison in 2021 for Robbery Under Arms and Possession of an illegal firearm.
Linton of Ithaca, West Bank Berbice (WBB) and Arthur of Rosignol Village are wanted in connection with Robbery Under Arms. Arthur, 22, is also wanted for Simple Larceny and Larceny of the person (pick pocketing).
