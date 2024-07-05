NGSA 2024: Significant increase pass rates recorded in English, Math and Social Studies

Kaieteur News – There has been a significant increase in English Language, Mathematics and Social Studies at the 2024 sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment, the Ministry of Education announced on Thursday.

Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, Examination Services disclosed that for English, there was an overall increase in the percentage of candidates scoring 50% and above, marking the highest achievement in the past five years.

The number of candidates receiving a zero decreased, while those receiving full scores increased from 61 to 72. The overall grades for English also saw an increase from 64.47% in 2023 to 66.79% in 2024, compared to 61.22% in 2020, 65.71% in 2021, and 64.75% in 2022.

Similarly, Social Studies there was significant improvement in Social Studies with 62.88% of candidates scoring above 50%, compared to 58.57% in 2023. The number of candidates receiving full marks in Social Studies increased from 17 to 52, and there was a reduction in candidates receiving zero.

However, Dr. Manning stated that there was a slight reduction in the percentage of candidates scoring 50% and above in Science, along with a decrease in the number of candidates receiving full scores. The percentage of candidates achieving 50% and above was 55.11% in 2023, which declined to 54% in 2024.

On a positive note, Mathematics demonstrated an increase in performance, the Director of Operations, Examination Services stated. The percentage of students scoring 50% and above rose from 39.47% in 2023 to 40.36% in 2024, marking the highest achievement in the last five years.

Although there was a slight reduction in the number of candidates receiving full marks in Mathematics, there was also a decrease in students receiving zero.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manning noted the inclusion of Spanish papers for candidates taking the Spanish cohort was significant, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that all students are included in the examination process. She added that this reflects the commitment to the principle of “No child left behind.”

In total, for Spanish students, 116 sat the examination for English, 105 wrote Science, 109 wrote Social-Studies, while 93 wrote Mathematics. English ranked the highest in overall performance for 2024 with a total of 66.79%, while Mathematics ranked the lowest with 40.36%. Social-Studies secured 62.88% and Science 54%.

The improved results in English, Mathematics, and Social Studies indicate progress in academic performance and reflect the ongoing efforts to enhance education in Guyana, the Ministry of Education said.