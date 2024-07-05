Miss India Guyana pageant set for coronation on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Miss India Guyana Pageant will this Sunday crown a new Queen and celebrating seven-years as a pageant franchise in Guyana. Although the franchise has been in operation for seven years, Sunday will be the fifth edition of the pageant due to a two-year set-back during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year’s competition, according to a statement issued by the Miss India Guyana Franchise, promises an exhilarating lineup of contestants vying for the coveted title. The pageant organisers invited all Guyanese to join in celebrating Guyana’s rich cultural heritage and witness the crowning of the next Miss India Guyana.

The founder of Miss/Mrs./Teen India Worldwide, Dharmatma Saran, will also be visiting Guyana this weekend for the coronation

Saran was recently honored with the Community Service Award from the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) for his significant contributions to women’s empowerment and cultural exchange.

Saran’s presence at Sunday’s coronation, according to Miss India Guyana, underscores the global significance of the event.

As the Miss India Guyana franchise prepares for coronation day it reflected on a brief history of its journey to 2024.

“In 2018, Hashim and Melicia embarked on a transformative journey with the acquisition of their second international franchise, heralding the launch of the Miss, Mrs., and Teen India pageants,” the organisers stated while recalling that the Miss India Guyana inaugural year had set a precedent with remarkable triumphs.

They noted that participants of the inaugural year Shoshanna Ramdeen and Shivanie Latchman were successful in the first Miss and Mrs. India categories, respectively and one of them went on to represent Guyana well in Mrs. India Worldwide.

“Shivanie Latchman made history by becoming the first Guyanese to secure a Top 5 position in Mrs. India Worldwide, paving the way for future achievements by Rashena Hanif, Kistal Inshan, and Yashmini Sarjoo, who further elevated Guyana’s reputation on the global stage of pageantry,” stated the Miss India Guyana franchise said.

It also reflected on its perseverance during the COVID-19 Pandemic to achieve even more success in when it 2022 and 2023 after a two-year break.

In 2022 Maya Persaud became the third Guyanese to enter the Miss India Worldwide Top Five in three decades. The success continued into 2023 with another successful contestant from Miss India Guyana pageant, Reanna Aarkhan securing a coveted Top 5 placement in the Mrs India Worldwide category and Netu Lall’s exceptional performance earned her the title of Miss Teen India Worldwide 1st Runner-Up.

“The pinnacle moment arrived with Aruna Sukhdeo’s historic win as the second Guyanese to claim the prestigious Miss India Worldwide title in 31 years, solidifying Hashim and Melicia’s position as trailblazers in global pageantry,” Miss India Guyana said.