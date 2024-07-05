Four days after PNCR internal elections

Central Executive Committee votes still to be determined from 1300 ballots cast

Kaieteur News – Four days after the Peoples National Congress (PNCR) held its internal elections, the party is still to determine the votes for its Central Executive Committee (CEC). The votes will be determined from 1300 ballots which were cast. This is according to a statement issued by the PNCR’s Returning Officer, Vincent Alexander.

Alexander in his statement noted that there has been some public anxiety about the apparent delay of the announcement of the results of the recently held elections for the members of the CEC of the PNCR.

“This anxiety” he explained has over shadowed the fact that the results for the executive officers, namely the leader, Chairperson, Vice-chairpersons and Treasurer were promptly released after midnight on Sunday.

He noted that the PNCR 2024 internal elections, procedures and instructions provided for the announcement of Results “not later than 24hrs after the count.”

However, he said that the count for the CEC members required the examination of approximately 1300 ballots, each bearing 59 candidates, in order to determine which 15 of those 59 candidates obtained the highest number of votes across those ballots.

According to Alexander, the duration of this exercise while being quite time consuming has also been influenced by the CARICOM Day holiday and the availability of the unaffiliated ballot attendants, only in the evenings. Notwithstanding, he said the count will be completed on July 4 and announced today.

Added to this Alexander said that his firm VA & Associates is proud to have been chosen to conduct the PNCR internal elections for the second consecutive occasion.

“We are even more proud of its transparent and open conduct of the elections, in a country where elections are associated with notoriety,” Alexander stated.