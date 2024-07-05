De Conservatives dig dem own grave!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de Conservative Party get a proper licking. From de top come de tumble. Dem boys seh Boris did come in like a whirlwind. Talk big, act big. Brexit done and dusted, he seh. But de dust never settle.

Pandemic come and Boris play haphazard. Masks off, masks on. Rule fuh dem, rule fuh we. Parties in Number 10 while people lock up in dey homes. Dem boys seh, people nah forget.

Then come de scandals. More scandals than a soap opera. Dem boy seh, how much time yuh gon’ see big man in controverises. A man get caught with he pants down. And who can forget de wallpaper scandal? Gold wallpaper but de promises was cheap.

Liz Truss tek over. Dem boys seh, she last shorter than a roti in a hungry man hand. Forty-five days. Forty-five days of chaos. Economy crash. Pound plummet. People’s savings evaporate. She seh she was tough but she melt like butter in de sun.

Then come Rishi Sunak. De man with de money. More cuts, more misery. Tax hike here, benefit cut there. Cost of living sky high and Rishi just there smiling like all good.

Meanwhile, dem backbenchers causing more trouble than a hurricane. Infighting, backstabbing, plotting. Dem boys seh, more drama than a Bollywood movie. De people get tired. Real tired.

Labour sit back and watch de show. Dem nah even had to try. Dem boys seh, de Conservatives doing Labour job fuh dem. People vex, real vex. And when election come, dem decide enough is enough.

Dem boys seh, de Conservative Party dig dey own grave. And now, Labour stepping in like a knight in shining armour. But dem boys seh, watch out. De wheel always turning. What goes up must come down.

So now, we watch and see. De UK got a new boss. But dem boys seh, de more tings change, de more dem stay de same. Keep yuh eye open. Politics is a funny thing. And dem boys always ready fuh a laugh.

Talk half. Leff half.