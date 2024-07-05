Latest update July 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Church caretaker busted with cocaine after leaving church is on bail

Jul 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The 48-year-old vendor and church caretaker who was caught with cocaine and cannabis in April was on Thursday placed on $500,000 bail.

The accused, Sheldon Browne of Lot 64 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, appeared in court to answer to two possession of narcotics charges.

He was arrested on April 26, 2024, after he was found in possession of 2,943 grams of cannabis and 2,301 grams of cocaine.

After spending over a month on remand, Browne was finally granted bail on Thursday.

During his second court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Browne’s lawyer, Stacy Goodings, successfully secured $250,000 bail for each charge.

The lawyer told the court that at the time of the incident her client was exiting a church with four other members when police approached him, inquiring about a person of interest. Browne, only knowing the individual by a nickname, was apprehended and taken into custody.

The attorney said too that at her client’s first appearance before the court; it was during an ‘Eye in the Sky’ operation when her client was accused. However, the police presented no footage as evidence.

In light of this, Goodings argued for bail noting the absence of video footage, that her client lives with relatives, has proclaimed his innocence, and that he is not a flight risk.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor disclosed that on the date and time in question, Browne was standing across from his home. The police escorted him over to his house and conducted a search in his presence. During the search, police found several cardboard boxes mounted on each other which revealed a portion of cannabis and cocaine.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate McGusty granted Browne bail on condition that he reports to the Brickdam Police Station every other Friday.

Matter was adjourned and he is scheduled to return on July 24, 2024.

Browne was charged with drug trafficking in 2015.

