Teen remanded after found with unregistered bike and unlicensed gun

Jul 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Omali Medas at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A 19 year-old labourer from Sophia was remanded after he was found with an unregistered bike and unlicensed firearm.

Omali Medas appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #5 before Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday to answer to the charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

According to the facts, Medas was apprehended on Monday by police who were on mobile patrol on Regent Street, in the vicinity of Guyoil Gas Station. The police observed the defendant sitting on a black and red motor cycle and holding a brown bag.

It was disclosed by Police Prosecutor Quincy Lacon that the police ranks acting on information received, learnt that Medas was in possession of a firearm. He was then approached by the police, in which he proceeded to jump off the motorcycle with the brown bag. Medas began to run east along Regent Street.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the motorbike that Medas rode completely lacked any official documentation.

He was intercepted by the police at Camp Street and Regent Streets, Georgetown where a search was conducted on his person. The firearm mentioned was found in the brown bag that he had with him.

Medas was cautioned, told of the offence committed. He later appeared before the court to answer to the charge.

Bail was objected by Prosecutor Lacon due to the prevalence of the matter and the fact that an unlicensed firearm was found.

Medas was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17, 2024.

