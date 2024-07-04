Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Team Guyana eyeing more medals at 2024 CASA Championship

Jul 04, 2024 Sports

Safirah Sumner (in photo) and Kaylee Lowe secured another bronze medal at the 2024 CASA Doubles event (photo: Shaconeil Burnette)

– as Alphonso, Baksh move into Boy’s Doubles’ final

Kaieteur Sports – Building on their success in the Singles Phase of the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior’s Championship, the Guyanese pair of Safirah Sumner and Kaylee Lowe made a strong impact in the Doubles phase before bowing out of the tournament at the semi final stage on Wednesday.

They secured an opening 2-1 win against St. Vincent’s Ciara George and Nadira Morgan before falling to Jamaicans Elle Wilson and Sanjana Nallapati in the Girls Doubles event, ultimately securing another bronze medal for Team Guyana.

With nine medals already in their possession at the 2024 championships, the Guyanese team aim to expand their medal tally further in the Doubles and Mixed Doubles phases of the tournament. In the opening match of the Doubles category, the confident Sumner and Lowe showcased their resilience and skill. Despite the Vincentians taking an early 1-0 lead by winning the first game 8-11, the dynamic Guyanese duo rallied back to win the next two games 11-4 and 11-3, earning a spot in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Guyanese pair faced a formidable challenge against Jamaicans Elle Wilson and Sanjana Nallapati. The match ended in a 2-0 defeat for Sumner and Lowe, securing them a well-deserved bronze medal.

Meanwhile, during the afternoon session yesterday, the Guyana Boys team cemented a place in the Boys’ Final after Michael Alphonso and Mohryan Baksh secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against St. Vincent’s Oliver Henderson and Daniel Henderson.

Looking ahead, the Guyana Mixed Doubles team, consisting of Nicholas Verwey and Avery Arjoon, is also expected to face Barbados for the Mixed Double Title.

The tournament concluded the Singles phase on Tuesday, and more exciting Doubles and Mixed Doubles action is scheduled for today and tomorrow. Details of those matches will be featured in a future publication.

Similar Articles

