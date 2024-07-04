Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Is only de fireworks gan be missing!

Jul 04, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Today is de Fourth of July. Big celebration in America. Fireworks, parades, barbecue. You name it. Americans will ring in their Independence anniversary in style!

But guess what? Right here in Guyana, some people celebrating like dem born in the USA.

Dem boys seh, you woulda swear these folks got American passport. But no. They just love de red, white, and blue. They gat flags. They gat bunting. Some even gatUncle Sam hat. Yuh hear that? Uncle Sam hat!

Is like dem forget where dem come from. Guyana independence? Nah, that ain’t important. May 26th? Who cares? But when July 4th come, dem ready. Dem ready more than the Americans.

Dem boys seh, how come? How come we own independence don’t get the same energy? When Guyana get freedom, dem too busy. But for Uncle Sam, dem got time.  Dem got money for big party. For Guyana independence, dem too broke. But for America? Dem find the money.

Dem boys seh is funny. Some people only patriotic for other country. Like Guyana not good enough. But dem forget, without Guyana, dem won’t have anything to celebrate. No cassava bread. No pepperpot. No sweet Guyanese accent. But today, dem talking like dem from Texas.

Dem boys seh, some people need to check demself. Is alright to celebrate. Is alright to enjoy. But remember yuh roots. Remember where yuh come from. Guyana got rich history. Proud history. We got our own independence. Our own heroes.

Dem boys seh, show some respect. Show some love for yuh own country. Fly the Golden Arrowhead. Sing “Dear Land of Guyana.” Make a lil cook-up. Do something. Don’t wait for July 4th to get patriotic.

Dem boys seh, if yuh ga celebrate, celebrate everything. But don’t forget yuh homeland. Don’t forget where yuh belly string bury. Celebrate Guyana too. And remember, dem boys always watching.

Talk half. Leff half

