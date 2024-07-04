Latest update July 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana to send two vessels with relief items for countries affected by Hurricane Beryl

Jul 04, 2024 News

Hurricane Beryl strikes Grenada

…Govt requests private sector assistance

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana on Wednesday announced that two vessels containing relief items would be deployed to Grenada and St. Vincent to render assistance to persons affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The Government in a statement said that Guyana is preparing two vessels with a capacity of approximately 800 tons each to ship essential supplies to two Caribbean Islands.

Taking into account the possible devastating effects of hurricane Beryl , the Government requested the assistance of the  private sector.

The Government noted that the private sector can assist with donations of items such as  rice, sugar, flour, lumber, zinc, black tanks, mattresses, tarpaulin, plywood, chainsaws, handsaws, nails, cassava, plantains, pumpkins and generators.

“If you are interested in donating any of the above items, kindly make contact with Mr. Nayteram Ramnarine on +592 614 4625,” the statement stated. It was added that monetary donations are also accepted. Notably, cheques can be made payable to the  Private Sector Commission (PSC).

On Tuesday, Guyana deployed the first shipment of relief items to assist residents in Grenada, affected by Hurricane Beryl. Items such as tarpaulins, chain saws, generators, batteries, torch lights, safety vests, hygiene items, water purification tablets and collapsible water bottles were dispatched to Grenada, via the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) aircraft.

Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC)  Colonel (Ret’d), Nazrul Hussain officially handed over the items to Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy, Kerryne James at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The BBC also reported on Wednesday that Jamaica braced for impact of Hurricane Beryl as the windstorm approached the Caribbean island nation as a major category four winds and floods.

The BBC stated that at least seven people are known to have died as a result of the storm, which has destroyed homes and devastated farms on islands across the Caribbean.

The small island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was badly hit, with at least one person dead and more casualties feared. In Grenada, where at least three people have died, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell said many homes had been destroyed and called the storm’s effect “Armageddon-like.”

