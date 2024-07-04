Greenidge wins Malta Supreme Chess Grand Prix 4

– as series wraps up

Kaieteur Sports – The fourth leg of the tournament series was staged at the David Rose Special School, Thomas Lands. Seasoned player (CM) Ronuel Greenidge edged out his competition to take the lead with 6.5 points as the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) concluded the first half of the Malta – Supreme sponsored Chess Grand Prix 4 eight-round event.

The 4-part Grand Prix are regular standalone tournaments that make up the Grand Prix series played periodically from January to June 2024. The second to fourth positions in the competition were determined by the tiebreak systems in place.

In second place is seasoned player Loris Nathoo with 6 points, and the third place went to Sachin Pitamber with 6 points. The fourth position went to Ethan Lee, also with 6 points. The fifth placement went to Alexander Zhang with 4.5 points. The sixth and seventh positions went to Alek Ubaldo-Singh and Aditi Joshi, who finished with 4 points each. Nicholas Zhang, Prince Dunn, and Treskole Archibald came in eighth, ninth, and tenth, with 4 points each.

GRAND PRIX 4 Highlights:

The Zhang brothers, Alexander and Nicholas, played in the tournament and obtained mixed results. Alexander successfully drew his match with tournament winner Ronuel Greenidge in Round Seven. But a final-round struggle between the experienced Greenidge and the youthful sibling Nicholas ended in a loss for the young player.

Both opponents began pushing their singular passed pawns for promotion to powerful queens, but Zhang was forced to give up his valuable Knight to stop Greenidge’s menacing pawn. Zhang’s attempt to also ‘queen’ his pawn failed after Greenidge successfully captured the far-advanced foot soldier with his Bishop in a double attack. His opponent conceded defeat on move 41.

Pitamber’s encounter with Alexander Zhang in the same round ended on move 39 after Pitamber secured a winning position over his opponent. Pitamber was on the verge of capturing Zhang’s Bishop, and his opponent resigned, realizing the loss of material and the weaker position. Pitamber’s earlier match with Loris Nathoo ended in a draw after only 24 moves, and the players settled for half a point each.

A short presentation ceremony was given at the end of the final round on Sunday, June 30th, to the top three performers. Fourteen-year-old Aditi Joshi copped the best female prize.

Top performer points in these series qualify to add to the qualification system for the FIDE 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, in September 2024.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to thank Banks DIH and the MALTA SUPREME brand for sponsoring the tournament and the Ministry of Education and David Rose Special School for facilitating the venue for the competition.