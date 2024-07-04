Govt. to build $39M health post at Reg. 7 Landing

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will be building a health post at Martin Landing, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven to the tune of $39,775,049.

According to information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, is that following the competitive bidding process, contractor LS Contracting Services was awarded the $39 million contract.

Kaieteur News understands that construction of the facility in the mining community is expected to take some four months and will provide the basic medical services needed for residents there.

It was announced during the presentation of this year’s budget that some $84.9 billion was set aside for the country’s health sector. The sum is aimed at expanding both primary and tertiary healthcare, improving management systems across health facilities as well as deploying more medical personnel throughout the regions to ensure access to quality healthcare services for all.

Out of that allocation, some $667 million was approved to roll out a number of projects for Region Seven this year.

It was reported recently by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony at an event related that the ministry is constructing health centres and posts across Guyana to complement the regional hospitals and ensure modern facilities for healthcare workers across the regions.

This is aimed at decentralizing and expanding the range of public healthcare services provided to citizens, enhancing accessibility for communities nationwide.

“As we build out these facilities, the idea is to have the hospitals but around them, we want to have health centres and health posts. And we want the health posts to be able to deliver a certain level of services,” the Minister said.