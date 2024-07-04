Alleged Stabroek chain snatcher nabbed wearing stolen jewellery

Kaieteur News – An alleged chain snatcher from the Stabroek Market Area, Georgetown was remanded to prison five days after he was caught by police wearing the stolen gold chain.

Police identified him as Simon Shepherd, 27, and he was denied bail on Wednesday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty.

He was charged with one count of simple larceny and two counts of larceny in person. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded until July 16, 2024.

Shepherd was reportedly captured by police around 19:00 hrs. on Saturday wearing a $45,000 gold chain which was snatched from Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax officer, Tiffany Morris, earlier that day.

Morris told police that she was standing on Croal Street, waiting on a minibus when she felt someone pulling her chain from her neck. The tax officer alleged that when she turned around she saw that it was the accused dressed in a black T-shirt, a white cap and a pair of short pants. She reported the matter to police and he was nabbed later in the evening allegedly wearing the same clothes and her chain.

Shepherd is also accused of snatching another woman’s chain worth $67,000 two days earlier along Republic Avenue and breaking into a stall on June 14 last with an accomplice, stealing some 50 chains worth a total value of $1.5 million.

On June 27, a woman identified as Marcia Carroll reported to police that at around 10:35 hrs. that day she was walking in a northern direction when a man walked up to her from the opposite direction and snatched her twenty-six pennyweight gold chain from around her neck before making good his escape.

Police during their investigation reviewed footage from CCTV cameras close-by and alleged that Shepherd was the one seen snatching the chain.

Police alleged too that he was again seen on CCTV Camera footage entering a man’s Stabroek Market Jewellery stall on June 14 in the company of an accomplice. They broke one of the glass cases and cart off wih 50 gold chains.

According to reports, the stall owner had left the stall unattended for a short while to carry food for his wife who was in another stall close by.

He recalled hearing someone raising the alarm that “them just break a stall” and two men running past him. When the stall holder returned he saw that it was his stall they had broken into.