Plant thief remanded

Kaieteur News – Forty two-year-old Krishna Singh was remanded to prison on Tuesday for three counts of break and enter and larceny.

According to the charge, the incidents occurred in June at the Garden Land Nursery Plant Shop which is located at Lot 1on Brickdam, Georgetown.

The property is owned by Peggy Chin. According to reports Singh allegedly broke into the shop on multiple occasions and stole various plants and a wheelbarrow.

Singh, who has no fixed place of abode, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges read that between June 5 and June 6, 2024, Singh stole a total value of $199,000, worth in plants including 35 anthurium Lilies, three golden palms, 10 cacti, and five dwarf plants.

Additionally, between June 6 and June 7, 2024, he reportedly stole a total value of $181,000 worth in plants, including 10 anthurium lilies, six orchids, 12 mini plants, 20 jump and kiss plants, five thyme plants, four snake plants, and three mint plants. Thirdly, between June 17 and June 18, 2024, Singh allegedly stole a wheelbarrow valued at $35,000 and a quantity of flowering plants valued at $305,000.

Police Prosecutor Quincy Lacon objected to the bail, citing the severity of the offences committed. The prosecutor reminded the court that the suspect has no fixed place of adobe and was previously charged with an offence of a similar nature. The prosecutor noted too that there is video footage of the incident.

As a result, bail was refused and Singh is schedule to return on July 16, 2024.