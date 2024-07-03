Norton wants to meet with Govt. on spending of oil money

Kaieteur News – During a radio interview on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton expressed his readiness to engage the government on critical issues, particularly on the spending of funds from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF).

The NRF is Guyana’s share from the sale of the oil as well as the 2% royalty from the oil. Last year, Guyana’s NRF recorded an inflow of US$1.617 billion.

When asked if he had considered engaging the government on matters of concern for Guyanese citizens, Norton highlighted that the most significant issue he has addressed with the Irfaan Ali administration since becoming Opposition Leader is the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

On Saturday, Norton was re-elected unopposed as the leader of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R).

“Though I have taken a particular position against the PPP, I engaged President Ali and the government on this question to ensure that we were united against Venezuela,” he said during the interview.

He added that, unfortunately, the government only accepts support on the border controversy, but remains in denial when it comes to other issues, such as discrimination.

Norton stressed the need for serious discussions on creating employment, eliminating discrimination, and ensuring the development of young people.

“I am prepared to become involved in serious developmental discussions but I am not up for the picture optics…,” Norton said.

He continued, “I am for serious engagement on the critical issues for instance the use of our oil resources, to me is critical and should be discussed.”

The Opposition Leader asserted that the current situation is unsustainable, with the government withdrawing money from the NRF while only engaging the opposition on trivial issues.

“The Natural Resource Fund is a serious issue that should gain attention, we identified Terrence Campbell months ago to be on the [NRF] investment committee that will determine investment et cetera. The government took months before they appointed him now that they appointed him, I don’t know when the committee will meet,” Norton stated.

Moreover, he stated that he is prepared to have discussions with the government that is related to serious issues.

Earlier this year, the amendment to the NRF withdrawal rule was approved in the National Assembly to enable the government to spend more of the oil revenues, this year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the change allows greater utilization of the revenues from oil to support this year’s $1.146 trillion budget. For his part, Norton had stated that this move is a grave risk that endangers future generations.