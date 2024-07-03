Man perishes in Bush Lot WCB fire

Kaieteur News – The raging inferno which destroyed several building along the Bush Lot Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) has claimed the life of a male resident, who was reportedly trapped in his home. The deceased has been identified as Carl Persaud of Lot 16 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB.

Reports have indicated that a fire of unknown origin started sometime around 17:45hrs at Persaud’s two storey residence and quickly ravished through the building completely destroying it. The man was reportedly trapped in the upper flat of the building which also housed the Nalico & Nafico Insurance Office on the bottom flat.

Investigations revealed that Persaud who lived alone on the upper flat of the building was reportedly an alcoholic.

At about 18:00 hrs, persons nearby, reportedly saw the victim pushing his hand through his bedroom window calling for help but at the same time, the fire had begun to spread quickly on the upper flat and persons could not have rendered assistance.

After the fire was extinguished, a walk through was done and the burnt body of Persaud was discovered. The scene was photographed, the body was removed and is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Police in Berbice confirmed that the fire destroyed at least three other buildings that housed businesses.

According to information released from the police, Ruth Persaud, an overseas-based Guyanese owned the second property that was destroyed.

The building located at Lot 15 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB had an upper flat which was vacant, and a lower flat which housed the following businesses; Medical Aid Pharmacy— owned by Rochelle Cheefoon— a 38-year-old businesswoman of Lot 163 Lovely Lass Village, WCB– and Ramesh’s Jewelry— owned by Ramesh Persaud— a 46-year-old businessman residing at 103 Sec ‘B’ Bush Lot Village, WCB.

Sundnrada Jagmohan, a 46-year-old Guyanese teacher residing at Lot 17 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB, is the owner of the concrete building, which housed two businesses on the lower flat, and the upper flat.

That building was partly burnt. Kaieteur News understands that Sub-Division Officer Chesney and ranks from the Onverwagt Fire Station arrived in Fire Tender 90 and went into action some time after the fire broke out. Firefighters battled to contain the blaze and were subsequently, assisted by Mahaica Fire Station, New Amsterdam Fire Station, and GUYSCO Fire Dept. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the properties were completely gutted. Commander Region 5 AC K. Simon, officers, and several other ranks also visited the scene of the fire on Monday night.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Emergency Unit and Ambulance Service also responded. After the fire was extinguished, it was revealed that none of the buildings nor businesses are insured. As such the estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time. Investigations are continuing.