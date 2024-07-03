Guyana secures 9 medals at 2024 CASA Juniors Championship

Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up, clinched an impressive nine medals, including two golds, two silvers, and five bronzes.

Nicholas Verwey secured another gold medal with a remarkable 3-0 victory over Barbados’ Alex Stewart in the Boys U19 final. Verwey dominated the division, defeating Stewart 11-6, 11-9, and 11-2. His tactical prowess proved invincible throughout the championship, maintaining an unbeaten record with wins against Trinidad and Tobago’s Anthony Allum and Barbados’ Dominic Wilson in the first two days.

Avery Arjoon also claimed gold in the Girls U15 division, defeating fellow Guyanese Kaylee Lowe in the final. Arjoon’s victories over Lilly Smith and Emily Fung-A-Fat set up the all-Guyanese showdown. Lowe earned her place in the final with wins against Barbados’ Lenna Hamati and Trinidad and Tobago’s Josie Thong. In the final, Arjoon triumphed with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-1 victory, while Lowe settled for silver.

Ethan Bulkan secured a silver medal in the Boys U13 category after Jakob Noblett retired (hurt) in the second game with the score at 6-4 in Bulkan’s favour.

Tehani Munroe was the first to win an individual bronze medal for Guyana in the Girls U11 category, achieving a 3-2 victory over Trinidad and Tobago’s Saanvi Chattergoon. Munroe continued her strong performance by defeating Varenya Singh 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 for the third-place spot.

Emily Fung-A-Fat claimed bronze in the Girls U15 3-4 place playoff by overcoming Trinidad and Tobago’s Josie Thong. After losing the first game 9-11, Fung-A-Fat rebounded to win 11-6, 11-6 and 11-8.

Shiloh Asregado delivered an excellent performance despite missing out on a medal. He defeated Bermuda’s William Frith 3-0 on the final day after strong showings against Trinidad and Tobago’s Yohann Marchock and Malachi McMaster of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with his only loss coming against Bermuda’s Eli Carpol.

In addition to individual successes, Michael Alphonso (Boys U19), Safirah Sumner (Girls U17), Emily Fung-A-Fat (Girls U15), Egan Bulkan (Boys U13), and Tehani Munroe (Girls U11) all captured bronze medals in their respective categories.

Guyana’s performance at the 2024 CASA Juniors Championship showcases the country’s continued excellence in squash, with promising young talents making their mark on the regional stage.