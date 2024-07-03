Duo remanded for robbing foreigner

Kaieteur News – Two men were remanded on Tuesday after they appeared in Court to answer to the joint charge of robbery under arms.

Aaron Sookra, a 29 taxi driver of Caneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Dexter Lewis, a 21 year old of Houston East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate Court Five to answer the charge.

According to the facts, the incident involved the robbery of an Indian national who was visiting with family and friends in Guyana and was here to attend a cricket event.

It is alleged that on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the victim and his cousin were returning to their hotel on Fifth Street, Allberttown after purchasing food.

As they were about to enter the hotel, they noticed a burgundy Honda CCRV slowly approaching, driven by Sookra and accompanied by Lewis and two other individuals. The two accomplices exited the vehicle, approached the victim and his cousin, and held them at gunpoint. The victim was robbed of his leather wallet, which contained cash valued at 40 USD or approximately $8,000 GYD, bank cards, and other important documents. The suspects then fled the scene.

The CCTV footage was handed over to the police. Acting on received information, the police later intercepted the two accused individuals in Houston. The duo was taken in for questioning, where they admitted to the allegations after being informed of the charges.

During the court proceedings, both accused individuals pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, the prosecutor objected to bail, due to the defendants having pending matters of a similar nature for crimes committed in Grove and Diamond.

As such, Magistrate McGusty ordered that both Lewis and Sookra be remanded to prison. They are scheduled to appear in court again on July 16.