Cop rescues victim being robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A money changer is counting his lucky stars after an on-duty policeman showed up just in time on CARICOM Day to rescue him from being robbed at gunpoint by two motorcycle bandits on America Street, Georgetown.

The money changer was identified as 57-year-old Junior Reid. He was attacked around 10:30 hrs. while sitting on a bench along America Street.

Two men on a motorcycle pulled up in front of him and the pillion rider pulled out a gun.

He pointed the gun at the money changer and demanded that he hand over all of his cash.

According to police, an on-duty rank was close and saw the money changer being robbed.

He drew his weapon and intervened immediately cautioning the bandits to desist from their actions but instead of complying, the pillion rider turned his weapon towards the ranks and opened fire on him.

The rank returned fire engaging the bandits in a brief shoot-out before they managed to retreat and escape on their motorcycle.

No one was injured. Police are continuing investigations.