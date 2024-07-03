Cop rescues victim being robbed at gunpoint  

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A money changer is counting his lucky stars after an on-duty policeman showed up just in time on CARICOM Day to rescue him from being robbed at gunpoint by two motorcycle bandits on America Street, Georgetown.
The money changer was identified as 57-year-old Junior Reid. He was attacked around 10:30 hrs. while sitting on a bench along America Street.
Two men on a motorcycle pulled up in front of him and the pillion rider pulled out a gun.
He pointed the gun at the money changer and demanded that he hand over all of his cash.
According to police, an on-duty rank was close and saw the money changer being robbed.
He drew his weapon and intervened immediately cautioning the bandits to desist from their actions but instead of complying, the pillion rider turned his weapon towards the ranks and opened fire on him.
The rank returned fire engaging the bandits in a brief shoot-out before they managed to retreat and escape on their motorcycle.
No one was injured. Police are continuing investigations.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]