Bernard Bailey blasts 82 not out in Canada

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player Bernard Bailey blasted a cameo, unbeaten 82 helping MS Boys to a commanding, 48-run win over Patricians in the continuation of the 2024 Unisons Sports Federation of Canada (USFC) T20 League competition on Friday at YARL Cedarwood Cricket Ground, Markham.
Bailey, the son of prominent cricket coach Orin Bailey, hammered eight sixes and two fours as MS Boys rattled up a sufficient 113-2 from the allocation of 10-overs.
Patricians, in response, were left at 65-5 at the expiration of the 10-overs.
In pursuit of the target, Prasanna Paul made 29 to be the only score of substance as off-spinner Sathurshan Senthoorselvan took 3-4 from 2-overs frugal overs on a slow track.
The action will continue on Wednesday (8pm) with another round of matches.
