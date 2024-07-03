$490M estimated to construct high level canal at Liverpool/ Lancaster

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will soon spend approximately $490 million to construct high level canal at Liverpool/ Lancaster in Region Six.

This is according to the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There, it was revealed that the project would be executed in two lots, and a total of 17 contractors have bid for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

