Windies Masters in the running to host O40s & O60s World Cups

Kaieteur Sports – The Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) has been selected as a potential host for the O40s and O60s World Cups by the International Masters Council (IMC). Once successful, the tournaments are scheduled to take place in the West Indies in 2025 and 2026. In recent years, various age-group World Cups have been held in different countries across the globe, serving as a platform to promote the masters’ game and enhance the economic prospects of the host nations through sports tourism.

Recognizing the potential benefits, CWIMA is considering hosting the tournaments in Guyana, Trinidad, or Barbados, or a combination of these locations for different zones. With the submission deadline set for July 14th, 2024, CWIMA has reached out to the Heads of State, Sports, and Tourism Ministers in these countries to express their interest in hosting the prestigious events. While Barbados has shown significant interest, responses are still pending from the other potential host nations.

Having successfully organized two mini-World Cups in Barbados, including the BIG MAN CRICKET O50s CARIBBEAN CUP in November 2022 (8 countries)and the O60s BMC CARIBBEAN CUP in January/February 2023(6 countries), CWIMA has demonstrated its ability to host multi-nation tournaments with the support of local tourism authorities. There is a sense of optimism that the West Indies will be awarded the hosting rights for both World Cups, as CWIMA continues to champion the expansion of the game within the region.