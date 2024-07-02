Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Teen driver hospitalised following two-car collision

Jul 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Rondell Robinson, an 18-year-old mechanic from Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a public-spirited citizen after colliding with another driver along the Felicity Public Road between 22:00hrs and 23:00hrs on Sunday night.

The empty alcohol bottles found in the grey Toyota Allion

18-year-old Rondell Robinson

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle are said to have fled the scene.

Robinson was driving his silver/grey Toyota Carina ‘212’ along the highway when he was involved in a head-on collision with a silver/grey Toyota Allion in the vicinity of the Massy Stores Mini supermarket which left both vehicles badly damaged.

The driver of the Allion, with licence plate ‘PTT 1444’, along with any passengers that may have been accompanying him, fled the scene of the incident immediately, and is still at large. It is alleged by the family of Robinson that there were several empty alcohol containers in the rear passenger area of the Allion.

According to his family, a passerby rescued an unconscious Robinson from his wrecked vehicle shortly after the incident occurred and escorted him to the GPHC where he remains, with injuries to his head and arm. The 18-year-old is alive but still unconscious.

The individual that took the young man to the hospital also made sure to hand over his untouched personal belongings, including money and jewellery, at the hospital, but left before Robinson’s family arrived. Unfortunately, the Toyota Carina was stripped of several parts by the time the family visited the scene of the incident.

An investigation is currently underway at the Sparendaam Police Station; however, details are yet to be released by the Guyana Police Force.

