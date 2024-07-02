Region Nine teen killed by drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old farmer met his demise on Sunday afternoon, after he was allegedly stabbed in the region of his chest with a knife by his drinking buddy. The murder occurred at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine. The dead teen has been identified as Joao King, a resident of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, a 25-year-old sister of the deceased, [no name provided] related that her brother was stabbed sometime between 17:15hrs and 18:00hrs, while he was by his neighbour imbibing alcohol with the suspect.

Whilst the reason for the argument is unknown, King’s sister highlighted that an argument started, which resulted in the suspect arming himself with a knife and stabbing King once in the region of his chest.

The woman also claimed that the teen was stabbed in the view of their 12-year-old sibling and another relative.

“Well I (King’s sister) was home and I received a call from my child father that Joao died,” the sister said, whilst adding that her smaller brother was crying. She revealed that upon arrival on the crime scene, she saw King’s body on the ground, with a crowd around him.

“He (King) was just lying there, with a stab [wound] on his chest,” the sister said.

Thereafter, she said the suspect attempted to flee the scene, however was apprehended, and is currently in police custody. The grieving sister noted that her brother’s death was unexpected and left the family in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.