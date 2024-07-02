Norton re-elected leader of PNCR, declared presidential candidate for 2025 elections

Kaieteur News – Aubrey Norton has been re-elected unopposed as the Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) during the party’s 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress, which concluded on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Norton, who has been at the helm of the PNCR, reaffirmed his leadership amid a gathering of approximately 1,300 delegates representing 218 groups from all 10 regions as well as from North America, and the United Kingdom to deliberate on the serious issues affecting the Party and the nation.

This year’s congress was themed “Forming the next government: building a just, inclusive, and prosperous society for all.”

In his address at the opening ceremony on June 28, Norton laid out his vision for Guyana, which he termed a “CONTRACT WITH GUYANA.” He said, the party will, “put people first and will utilize the resources of Guyana to achieve the ultimate goal of providing a high quality of life to the people of Guyana through the direct and indirect transfer of resources to our people, to educate them, support their mobilization of resources to work, and for investment with the aim of alleviating and ultimately eradicating poverty while simultaneously resulting in the sustainable development of all communities and sectors of the Guyanese society, as well as the promotion of good governance and the creation of a just and prosperous society.”

Norton also addressed critical national issues such as national security, foreign policy, and the necessity for biometrics and a clean voters’ list for the next general election. His emphasis on these areas, he said reflects the party’s focus on ensuring a fair and secure electoral process and maintaining robust international relations.

The congress, spanning three days, was not only a platform for discussing the party’s internal matters but also served as a forum for addressing national issues. Delegates engaged in debates on the motions brought forth, which included calls for racial unity, the implementation of Norton’s people-centered vision, and logistical support for the party’s work in hinterland regions. One of the significant resolutions passed during the congress was that the elected Party Leader at the 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress will be the PNCR’s Presidential Candidate for the next General and Regional elections. This decision solidifies Norton’s position as the central figure leading the party into the upcoming elections.

The elections for other key party positions also took place during the congress. Shurwayne Holder was re-elected as Chairman, while Vinceroy Jordan and Elizabeth Williams-Niles were re-elected as Vice Chairpersons. Elson Low was elected Treasurer, and the counting of votes for the fifteen-member Central Executive Committee is ongoing.