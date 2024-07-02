$32M in contracts awarded to upgrade kitchen, bridge at Amerindian Hostel

Kaieteur News – The much needed upgrade and extension of the bridge and kitchen at the Amerindian Residence on Princes Street, Georgetown will be executed through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for approximately $32 million.

According to information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the contract for the construction of a concrete access bridge at the residence was awarded to contractor IMS Construction & Logistics Services to the tune of $18,979,015. While the contract for the extension of kitchen at the facility will be done by ADL Investment for $13,904,816.

Kaieteur News had reported that these works came as result of calls by residents of the hostel for a section of the building to be rehabilitated.

This publication had previously reported that the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly earlier this year approved approximately $73 million for repair and construction works to be executed at the Amerindian Residence.

As reported this year, the government had allocated some $9 billion towards Amerindian development programmes and projects.

During the consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hastings-Williams had asked the subject Minister, Pauline Sukhai whether there is any rehabilitative works slated for the Amerindian hostel. She also enquired about the amount of money allocated towards this.

Responding to the question, Minister Sukhai said the budgeted allocation of $25 million will see major works being done at the facility. She went on to explain that these works would include electrical and plumbing maintenance, repainting of the internal building for both concrete and wooden surfaces, repairs to the roof, replacing of doors at the male and female dorms, the dining hall door, repairs to the male washroom, repairs to the female dorms front step, and repairs to the floor on the new wing among others.

There, it was mentioned too that some $48 million will go towards the construction of the concrete bridge and the extension of the kitchen.