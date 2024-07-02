Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$32M in contracts awarded to upgrade kitchen, bridge at Amerindian Hostel

Jul 02, 2024 News

Section of the Amerindian Hostel on Princes Street, Georgetown.

Section of the Amerindian Hostel on Princes Street, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News – The much needed upgrade and extension of the bridge and kitchen at the Amerindian Residence on Princes Street, Georgetown will be executed through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for approximately $32 million.

According to information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the contract for the construction of a concrete access bridge at the residence was awarded to contractor IMS Construction & Logistics Services to the tune of $18,979,015. While the contract for the extension of kitchen at the facility will be done by ADL Investment for $13,904,816.

Kaieteur News had reported that these works came as result of calls by residents of the hostel for a section of the building to be rehabilitated.

This publication had previously reported that the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly earlier this year approved approximately $73 million for repair and construction works to be executed at the Amerindian Residence.

As reported this year, the government had allocated some $9 billion towards Amerindian development programmes and projects.

During the consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hastings-Williams had asked the subject Minister, Pauline Sukhai whether there is any rehabilitative works slated for the Amerindian hostel. She also enquired about the amount of money allocated towards this.

Responding to the question, Minister Sukhai said the budgeted allocation of $25 million will see major works being done at the facility. She went on to explain that these works would include electrical and plumbing maintenance, repainting of the internal building for both concrete and wooden surfaces, repairs to the roof, replacing of doors at the male and female dorms, the dining hall door, repairs to the male washroom, repairs to the female dorms front step, and repairs to the floor on the new wing among others.

There, it was mentioned too that some $48 million will go towards the construction of the concrete bridge and the extension of the kitchen.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls final

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls...

Jul 02, 2024

ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and...
Read More
Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage

Girmay first black African to win Tour de France...

Jul 02, 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL after disastrous T20 World Cup 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL...

Jul 02, 2024

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 off to a blazing start

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024...

Jul 02, 2024

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s & O60s World Cups

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s...

Jul 02, 2024

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Jul 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]