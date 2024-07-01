Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Region 6 RDC driver freed of drug trafficking charge

Jul 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A driver attached to Region Six’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was reportedly freed of drug trafficking charges brought against him in 2022.

Dexter Nicholson, 38, of First Street, Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was freed last week after making an appearance at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Senior Council Murseline Bacchus who argued in his submissions that prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to convict his client.

The magistrate agreed and dismissed the case.
Police in December 2022 had accused Nicholson of trafficking marijuana after they found a large quantity in a red Nissan X-trail he was driving at the time. The vehicle belonged to the Health Department located at Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice and was carrying three passengers when police stopped the driver at roadblock set-up along the road at Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Attorney Bacchus maintained his client’s innocence noting that the drugs could have been placed in the vehicle by any of the other drivers who used the vehicle or possibly by a passenger of the vehicle.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today...

Jul 01, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action The race for championship glory, which began this past weekend, intensifies tomorrow...
Read More
St. Ignatius pips Waramuri Top to be crowned Champions

St. Ignatius pips Waramuri Top to be crowned...

Jul 01, 2024

Royals win Nigel Hinds/LABA Senior Championship

Royals win Nigel Hinds/LABA Senior Championship

Jul 01, 2024

Total purse increased by over $16 million

Total purse increased by over $16 million

Jul 01, 2024

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 title

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20...

Jun 30, 2024

St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa book semi finals’ spots

St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa...

Jun 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]