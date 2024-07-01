Region 6 RDC driver freed of drug trafficking charge

Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A driver attached to Region Six’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was reportedly freed of drug trafficking charges brought against him in 2022.
Dexter Nicholson, 38, of First Street, Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was freed last week after making an appearance at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Senior Council Murseline Bacchus who argued in his submissions that prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to convict his client.
The magistrate agreed and dismissed the case.
Police in December 2022 had accused Nicholson of trafficking marijuana after they found a large quantity in a red Nissan X-trail he was driving at the time. The vehicle belonged to the Health Department located at Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice and was carrying three passengers when police stopped the driver at roadblock set-up along the road at Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Attorney Bacchus maintained his client’s innocence noting that the drugs could have been placed in the vehicle by any of the other drivers who used the vehicle or possibly by a passenger of the vehicle.
