Olmac Medical Hub and SMOT host successful medical outreach

Kaieteur News – Olmac in collaboration with Specialist Medical Outreach Team (SMOT), a non-governmental organisation on Saturday hosted a medical outreach and blood drive at the Olmac Medical Hub Guyana, Vreen-en-Hoop.
The event, which started at 08:00hrs and concluded at 16:30hrs offered blood pressure and blood sugar testing, optometry, dentistry, physiotherapy, and pharmacy services as well as a blood drive.
The SMOT team, which was established in June 2023, comprises young professionals, including nurses, doctors, optometrists, physiotherapists, dentists, gynecologists, pediatricians, and pharmacists who work across the country providing care to those in need.
During the medical outreach, coordinator Calvin Roberts said, “Our services, or rather our mission focuses on providing health services to the unprivileged communities or those communities that are far-fetched or a less accessible to health care services.”
He explained that SMOT focuses mainly to provide medical healthcare services and to network, whether it is with governmental or a profit institutions.
Meanwhile, Founder of Olmac Medical Hub Guyana, Dr. Phillip McPherson, who spent 33 years in the United States of America perfecting his medical skills, said that the medical outreach is his way of giving back to the community.
He said, “the outreach, is to give back to the community…making healthcare accessible, where patients can be treated.” The Olmac Medical Hub founder said it has always been his desire to give back to Guyana and to provide quality medical service to citizens.
Dr. McPherson told Kaieteur News that Olmac Medical Hub Guyana provides urgent care/ primary care, dialysis center, stroke rehabilitation center, pharmacy, dental care, wound and diabetic foot care center, podiatry care, Continuing Medical Education (CME) training center, x-ray, ultrasound and clinical laboratory.
Furthermore, Revin Chandrobose, a pharmacist said, “Our outreach has a pharmacy department, we bring our own medications so that when patients come and they see the doctor they can always receive their medication.”
Chandorose, along with the Pharmacy technician Dolly Softley, described Saturday’s outreach as one that is “Offering healthcare services to patients, who don’t have access to it.”
More than 100 citizens have benefited from free medication and medical treatment during Saturday’s outreach.
