Norton poised to return as PNCR Leader – Congress Administrator

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton was up until close to midnight on Sunday well poised to be re-elected to the post of Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

According to Congress Administrator Sherwin Benjamin, Norton secured over 1000 votes off the ballots cast.

“It is anticipated the incumbent leader has been re-elected as well as the incumbent Chairman, Mr Sherwin Holder, Elson Lowe was elected as new treasurer. The count is on the way for Vice Chairpersons. It is also anticipated that the incumbent will be re-elected Mrs. Elizabeth Williams –Niles and Mr. Vinceroy Jordan will retain their post.”

On day before the start of the Congress two of Norton’s main contenders Roysdale Forde and Amanda Walton-Desir suspended their campaigns to become leader of the PNCR citing irregularities.

Forde and Walton-Desir’s withdrawal from the race for leadership followed the resignation of Dawn Hastings -Williams resigned from her post as General- Secretary of the party citing lack of accountability and transparency within the party. Asher resignation took effect from June 24, 2024.

The Congress Administrator also told Kaieteur News that 15 members of the Central Executive Committee will be declared by midnight.

The preliminary figures were provided hours after the party closed its polls for the official delegates’ elections at the 22nd Biennial Congress.

Benjamin explained that Sunday’s polls opened at 10: 00 am closed at 8:38 pm, as the last vote was cast.

He noted that the Sophia Georgetown Headquarters of the PNCR was abuzz with activity up until Sunday night as party supporters and patrons anxiously awaited the declaration of the preliminary results of its internal elections.

PNCR member, Mervyn Williams who provided an update on the process via the party’s official Facebook page earlier Sunday said that Party’s Returning Officer, Vincent Alexander has committed to releasing preliminary results by midnight.

He explained that following the announcement of the results “A 24-hour window is made available so that all questions regarding the vote will be addressed by the candidates with the Returning Officer…There would be no recount,” Williams added.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur News, the PNCR executive member explained that the voting process went smoothly for the most part.

“We had little to no issue given the magnitude of voters we were placed to hand…”

He noted that there was significant participation by supporters from across the regions and Diaspora.

“We had over a thousand people come to Congress place today to cast their ballots. They are anxiously awaiting the declaration of the results to see who will be placed in the leadership roles to take the PNCR in the next Regional and General Elections,” Williams said.

Williams assured that by midnight, the Returning Officer would be in a position to announce the new leadership.

However, up until press time, the official declarations were not made.