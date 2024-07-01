Man nabbed with gun, ammo. in pants crotch

Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was nabbed early Sunday morning with an unlicensed gun at Red Dragon Night Club, Robb Street, Georgetown.
According to police, ranks acting on information intercepted Stefan Edwards, an unemployed resident of Albouystown at the night club.
“A search was carried out on his person by one of the ranks and Edwards was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven matching rounds of ammunition — which was discovered in his pants crotch,” the police said.
Edwards was asked whether he is a licensed firearm holder, he replied in the negative. He was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.
The firearm and the matching rounds of live ammunition were marked in his presence, placed in an evidence bag and lodged at the station with the sergeant for safe keeping.
Edwards remains in police custody.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 01, 2024Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action The race for championship glory, which began this past weekend, intensifies tomorrow...
Jul 01, 2024
Jul 01, 2024
Jul 01, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – With the rapid pace at which stem cell research is being conducted and the encouraging results which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]