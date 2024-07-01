Man nabbed with gun, ammo. in pants crotch

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man was nabbed early Sunday morning with an unlicensed gun at Red Dragon Night Club, Robb Street, Georgetown.

According to police, ranks acting on information intercepted Stefan Edwards, an unemployed resident of Albouystown at the night club.

“A search was carried out on his person by one of the ranks and Edwards was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven matching rounds of ammunition — which was discovered in his pants crotch,” the police said.

Edwards was asked whether he is a licensed firearm holder, he replied in the negative. He was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

The firearm and the matching rounds of live ammunition were marked in his presence, placed in an evidence bag and lodged at the station with the sergeant for safe keeping.

Edwards remains in police custody.