Is the US Government testing the Guyana Government

Kaieteur News – In communications between countries, there are protocols and procedures to follow. Things, such as requests for information, must go through specific channels. On the surface of it, this is what the US Government is adhering to in its dealings with the Government of Guyana. It is the matter that has ensnared three Guyanese now blacklisted under the umbrella of Specially Designated Nationals, as issued by the US Treasury Department’s subunit Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

What came out of OFAC was remarkable for its reach in Guyana, the swift responses it generated from the highest levels of the PPP/C government, and the terse comments of the US Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Nicole Theriot. Now the US government is directing the Guyana Government about the course of its next steps almost three weeks after the news of three blacklisted Guyanese made headline news in the local environment and other places.

The sanction imposed on three Guyanese have already had their local consequences on the individuals named. One has resigned from her top public service job. The father and son duo have felt the negative impacts in different ways. A Cambio license has been yanked in a matter of a few days. And the son’s racing team is now barred from participating in events related to that sport. Now the Guyana Government is asking for information related to the sanctioning of the three individuals, and the US Government is directing it to the US Justice Department. When the local responses and actions are aggregated, they raise several tricky questions about what is happening.

On what basis did the Guyana Government act so quickly against the three Guyanese? Was it solely on the sparse release from Treasury’s OFAC, with details now belatedly sought? How can this be considered due process for the named citizens? Before that, what does this say about Guyana’s sovereignty and the PPP/C Government being the first determinant of how our laws unfold and apply? Was what has been meted out to the senior public servant and two of this country’s leading business names, driven by what was a tight release by OFAC, and little else? What else is there left to conclude? Considering that the PPP/C Government is now moving to gather further information to decide on its next steps against the three individuals? What the US has called a “network” of corruption, bribery and a suitcase of other serious allegations? Moreover, why has it taken the government this long to get on this matter and get as much information from the US?

Aside from these concerns and worrying questions, there seems to be a disconnect between the two governments. It is surprising that the Guyana Government has not moved on this matter with more urgency. Surprising also is that some of the leading players in the government here have to have their hands held, almost lectured, on where they must go for information that is needed. We appreciate that the US Government machinery is vast and complex, but surely the Attorney General should have known that matters of this dangerous nature must be directed at the US Justice Department, while also including OFAC in all communications. Also, the responsibilities of signatories to different mutual assistance pacts are defined with processes outlined. This latest development only inspires more questions.

Which government is playing games in this situation, the US’ or Guyana’s? Are the relevant US authorities still harbouring significant doubts about the sincerity of its local counterpart? And how much it can be trusted with highly compartmentalized and sensitive information? What is the Guyana Government up to with this delay? Is it dragging its feet and buying time so that friends who are in the US net can take evasive measures? And, last, is the US Government watching keenly to detect what the PPP/C Government is really about on the corruption issue, possibly even setting it up?

The credibility of the PPP/C Government where corruption is concerned is up in the air. Because it is so widespread. Because leading government officials and their supporting network are not looked upon with confidence by the US. Because reality now challenges the government here to step up or get stepped upon.