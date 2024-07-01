Guyanese owe a debt of gratitude to the Carter Centre

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The visit of the Carter Centre to Guyana on the invitation of the Guyana Government is a welcome development. The Centre played a key and critical role in the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992 after twenty-eight years of rigged elections and PNC dictatorial rule.

With election due next year, this pre-assessment visit of the Centre is important in terms of confidence building measures in the electoral process. The Centre, founded by the late US President Jimmy Carter, has played a key role in the promotion and consolidation of democracy and democratic rule in several other countries of the world.

In his engagement with the team, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has given assurance of his administration’s full commitment to the democratic process, the rule of law and respect for the will of the people.

Guyanese owe a debt of gratitude to the Carter Centre for the role it played in the restoration and consolidation of democratic rule in Guyana. Following the restoration of democracy in 1992, the Centre was also instrumental in the mobilization of developmental assistance to the country.

The March 2020 General and Regional elections have demonstrated that our democracy is still fragile and must not be taken for granted. Hence the importance of international observers of which the Carter Centre is an important component.

Hydar Ally