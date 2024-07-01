Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Disposable income turn disappearing income!

Jul 01, 2024

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh the Waterfall paper only ask one question: What the government plans to do with all this oil money? Simple question, big confusion.

The Vee Pee rush to hold a press conference. He start talking bout how much disposable income the government pump into the economy. He talk about $89B increase in the wages bill. He forget fuh seh how much more workers dem paying. He also fuhget  to deduct taxes and NIS.

Fine Ants Ministry jump in too, long statement bout disposable income. It list every conceivable measure dem implement, even dem one off cash grant and school grant.

All this because one man ask bout how the people gan benefit from the oil money. But dem boys seh is not just about disposable income. Is about how fast that income get disposed of. Faster than the garbage in the city.

Prices rising like hot air balloon. Short drop taxi used to be $400. Now some taxi drivers charging $800. All because is an oil economy. And nuff of de wah charging di money wukking private hire.

But listen, de Vee Pee and Fine Ants Ministry still talking bout disposable income. The more they preach, the higher the cost of living rising. Rich getting richer, poor can’t catch a break.

Dem boys seh, who really feeling this disposable income? Not the common man. Dem struggling to keep dem heads above water. Disposable income? More like disappearing income.

So while the Vee Pee and Fine Ants Ministry talk big, dem boys watching prices soar. The gap between rich and poor? Wider than the Demerara River.

Preach all yuh want, but dem boys know the truth. The more they talk, the harder life get for the little man.

Talk half. Leff half.

