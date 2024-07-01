47th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government postponed

Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Monday postponed the 47th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government scheduled for Grenada from July 3-5.
In a statement, the CARICOM Secretariat said the postponement follows Hurricane Beryl’s impending passage through the Region.
“The primary focus of the Community is now on citizen safety and security. Several Member States, including host nation Grenada, are now engaged in emergency preparations and planning to address the aftermath of the hurricane,” the Secretariat said while urging all in the path of the hurricane to take all necessary protective measures.
“The Community stands ready to support our Member States which will be affected by this dangerous hurricane,” CARICOM said.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 01, 2024Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action The race for championship glory, which began this past weekend, intensifies tomorrow...
Jul 01, 2024
Jul 01, 2024
Jul 01, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – With the rapid pace at which stem cell research is being conducted and the encouraging results which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]