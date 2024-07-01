47th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government postponed

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Monday postponed the 47th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government scheduled for Grenada from July 3-5.

In a statement, the CARICOM Secretariat said the postponement follows Hurricane Beryl’s impending passage through the Region.

“The primary focus of the Community is now on citizen safety and security. Several Member States, including host nation Grenada, are now engaged in emergency preparations and planning to address the aftermath of the hurricane,” the Secretariat said while urging all in the path of the hurricane to take all necessary protective measures.

“The Community stands ready to support our Member States which will be affected by this dangerous hurricane,” CARICOM said.