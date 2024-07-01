Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

47th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government postponed

Jul 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Monday postponed the 47th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government scheduled for Grenada from July 3-5.

In a statement, the CARICOM Secretariat said the postponement follows Hurricane Beryl’s impending passage through the Region.

“The primary focus of the Community is now on citizen safety and security. Several Member States, including host nation Grenada, are now engaged in emergency preparations and planning to address the aftermath of the hurricane,” the Secretariat said while urging all in the path of the hurricane to take all necessary protective measures.

“The Community stands ready to support our Member States which will be affected by this dangerous hurricane,” CARICOM said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action

ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today...

Jul 01, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action The race for championship glory, which began this past weekend, intensifies tomorrow...
Read More
St. Ignatius pips Waramuri Top to be crowned Champions

St. Ignatius pips Waramuri Top to be crowned...

Jul 01, 2024

Royals win Nigel Hinds/LABA Senior Championship

Royals win Nigel Hinds/LABA Senior Championship

Jul 01, 2024

Total purse increased by over $16 million

Total purse increased by over $16 million

Jul 01, 2024

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 title

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20...

Jun 30, 2024

St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa book semi finals’ spots

St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa...

Jun 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]