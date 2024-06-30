Three-month-old dies at Kaneville day care

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the death of a three-month-old baby on Friday at a Day Care and Play School in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The infant was identified as Kyre Anthony Nelson of First Street, Kaneville, EBD. Reports are that Nelson was found motionless around 12:00hrs with his head face down on a pillow inside of a cradle by one of the two teachers on duty at the day care.

The teacher was reportedly preparing the other children at the day care to go home when she noticed Nelson’s lifeless body. An alarm was raised and the other teacher on duty picked the infant up and noticed that he was bleeding from his nostrils.

The teachers reportedly washed the blood from the baby’s face in the kitchen area and tried reviving him but to no avail. The child’s mother was then informed and he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The baby’s mother told police that she took him to the day care around 08:00hrs on Friday and passed him over to one of the teachers before leaving for work.

That teacher confirmed that she did receive the child alive and fed him some porridge around 09:00hrs. At around 11:00hrs, she placed him to lie down in the cradle and left him to attend to another child. It was about an hour later when the teacher discovered the child motionless.

Police said that the day care is reportedly owned by a 56-year-old woman who is on vacation in the United States of America (USA).

Investigations are ongoing.