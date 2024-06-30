Scotty’s Smoke House: A new culinary gem in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Delve into the heart of Scotty’s Smoke House, a new gastronomic sanctuary in Guyana and try its authentic smoked meats and inviting ambiance.

Steering the establishment is a creative trio: Lennox Scotty, Abbigale Loncke-Watson, and Dijon Roderick.

Lennox Scotty, 43 is the head chef and the mastermind behind Scotty’s Smoke House. He is a Guyanese native and a former student of the Carnegie School of Home Economics. He is also a two-time Taste of the Caribbean award-winning chef with over 26 years of experience.

Loncke-Watson, 38, also Guyanese, is a serial entrepreneur whose business acumen has been instrumental in bringing Lennox’s vision to life. Roderick, 57 rounds out the trio with his extensive entrepreneurial background, adding depth and expertise to the team.

During an interview with Loncke-Watson, she shared that Scotty’s Smoke House is the brainchild of Chef Lennox Scott and brought to life with the support of Roderick and herself.

“Scotty’s Smoke House was inspired by Lennox’s 26 years of mastery of cooking,” she said.

Scotty’s dream was to bring authentic smoked flavours to Guyana, creating a space where customers could enjoy exceptional food and create lasting memories.

“Lennox has a personal love for the art of smoking meats, cooking, and delivering memorable experiences with flavour that ignited his dream of Scotty’s Smoke House. This vision, paired with the opportunity to share mouthwatering dishes and create lasting memories for customers, drove the opening of Scotty’s Smoke House,” Loncke-Watson shared.

Explaining the concept of Scotty’s Smoke House, she stated that it revolves around offering an authentic, high-quality smoke house experience in a tropical themed environment.

One key element of the restaurant is traditional smoking techniques, using high-quality meats and ingredients. Their menu includes a variety of smoked meats such as ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken, accompanied by classic sides like coleslaw, chef rice, and plantain. The focus is on the craft of smoking meats, with attention to detail and a commitment to preserving barbecue traditions, including traditional smokers, slow-cooking methods, and Lennox’s special spice rubs and sauces.

Loncke-Watson added, “At Scotty’s Smoke House, we offer a unique blend of authentic grilled cuisine infused with local Guyanese flavours. The menu will feature a variety of smoked meats, including our signature dishes such as Smoked Chicken, Smoked Prawns, and Smoked Lamb Leg. These will be complemented by traditional smoked sides and innovative fusion dishes that highlight local ingredients and culinary traditions.”

The restaurant also collaborates with local farmers and suppliers to source fresh, seasonal ingredients, supporting the local economy. Their menu features unique local products, such as spices, fruits, and vegetables, adding a distinctive Guyanese touch to every dish. Signature spice rubs and marinades incorporate local spices and herbs, creating a fusion of classic barbecue with traditional Guyanese cuisine.

Besides the food, the restaurant offers a relaxed, tropical environment with wooden furnishings, garden décor, and outdoor seating, creating a cozy, down-to-earth atmosphere. Scotty’s is a gathering place for families, friends, and the local community, featuring daily live music, from steelpan to live bands.

Scotty’s Smoke House aims to make a significant impact on Guyana’s culinary scene by, introducing new culinary techniques, elevating local ingredients, and culinary innovation. Also, as a distinctive dining destination, Scotty’s Smoke House aims to attract both local and international tourists, thereby contributing to the growth of Guyana’s tourism industry by offering a memorable and authentic dining experience.

Loncke-Watson stated too that Scotty’s Smoke House aims to establish a positive reputation, refine its menu, and expand its customer base in the short-term. In the long-term, the goal is to become Guyana’s premier dining and entertainment destination by enhancing its brand reputation and elevating the culinary experience for all patrons.

Scotty’s aims to provide a sophisticated dining experience featuring both indoor elegance and open-air dining under the moonlit sky with regular live local entertainment.

Another key element for the restaurant is ensuring excellent customer service. Loncke-Watson said this is a cornerstone of Scotty’s, with trained and friendly staff ensuring each guest feels welcomed and appreciated.

To ensure high-quality service, this involves continuous staff training, customer engagement, consistent quality control, and creating a welcoming environment. They collect customer feedback to understand preferences and areas for improvement, maintaining strict adherence to recipes and smoking techniques to ensure consistency.

Scotty’s Smoke House is located at Lot 8 Liliendaal, Georgetown. Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram. Visit their website at http://www.scottys.gy or call 620-9750 for more information.