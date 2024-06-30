Nigel Hughes elected new AFC leader

Kaieteur News – Attorney Nigel Hughes on Saturday secured a landslide victory to become leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) out performing Sherod Duncan. Hughes, who is the first non-founding member of the party to become leader, secured 149 votes, while Duncan received 62.

He was elected at the party’s 8th National Conference held at the Revealed Word Christian Center, William Street, Kitty.

The Chairman of the Party is now David Patterson whose 150 votes exceeded Juretha Fernandes’ 69. The remaining positions on the executive were filled by Michael Carrington, the new Vice Chair and co-founder of the AFC, Raphael Trotman now holds the position of General Secretary. The conference also elected the twelve members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which will manage the Party.

Delivering the charge to the delegates and observers, Leader Nigel Hughes immediately co-opted leading members of the opposing slate to be part of the Executive and they graciously accepted. Amid loud cheers and much excitement by delegates and supporters alike, Hughes delivered an inspiring vision positioning the AFC as “the force” in the upcoming 2025 election.

The Leader urged the Party to undertake a comprehensive review of its performance in office to examine the missteps which lead to its loss of office in 2020 so that it can take the lessons from the past in crafting a pathway to the future.

In his address, Hughes referenced the goals of the party while committing to be inclusive.

“I am very humbled by this, seriously very, very humbled. I believe that there comes a time when the ancestors say to you, this is it. I think that’s what happened here. I thank everybody; I just want everybody to also know that my competitors are no longer our competitors. I am inviting them to join my team to make sure that they continue to promote the Alliance For Change,” Hughes told reporters after the announcement of his victory.

Further, Hughes called on President Irfaan Ali to immediately convene a meeting of all the parliamentary political parties, major civil society stakeholder, economists both local and international to establish a commitment to a consensus based ten-to-fifteen-year national development plan in five key areas – Economy, Education, Foreign Relations, Health and Poverty.

“It is necessary for business; it is necessary for the development of the country. That is just one but we have many others,” Hughes said.

This plan, he said, should become enshrined in law.

Additionally, Hughes charged the conference delegates to be prepared for national elections and the agenda for change is Guyana asserting, ‘Better must Come’.

Two hundred delegates representing the ten administrative regions, the Youth For Change and Women For Change groups participated in the much anticipated elections.

The election process was managed by returning officers, Christopher Ram and Trevor Benn and team. Additionally, the contingent of delegates voting on line were from Region 9 who were unable to attend given the recent inclement weather conditions which made travel to Georgetown difficult and members of the AFC Diaspora chapters in the USA and the Caribbean.

The newly elected Chair David Patterson said he is honoured to be selected by the members of the party to serve as Chairman. He nonetheless acknowledged with his election came with a great responsibility.

“I accept it with humility. The first thing we want to do is to reconnect with our base, this conference has been a good start as you could see a lot of our members came out. Some of them have been a bit dormant post 2020 but they are now back again,” he said.

He explained that there was already a commitment by Hughes and himself to go to the regions and reconnect with their supporters. Starting with discussions where they can voice their opinions on how they see the party should be led in preparations for elections in 2025.

Meanwhile, the new Vice Chair, Michael Carrington pledged his commitment to the party noting that he has been a member since its beginning in 2006. He intends to continue working with youths to address their many needs.