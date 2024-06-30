Guyanese filmmakers script, direct and shoot Nigy Boy’s latest music video

By Shervin Belgrave

Waterfalls Magazine – Two Guyanese film making companies, Meridian Concepts and Dwayne Jordon Studios are the brain and creativity behind Jamaican Dancehall Artiste, Nigy Boy’s most recent music video called “Karma”. Not only did they create the story-line and filmed the video but the scenes were recorded in Georgetown, Guyana. It was released two weeks ago and already has over 370,000 views on YouTube alone.

Earlier this week, Kaieteur News was privileged to have conversation with the men behind Meridian Concepts and Dwayne Jordon Studios.

Meridian Concepts is owned by Dominic Weekes and Dwayne Jordon Studios is operated by Dwayne Jordon. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Weekes said that the two companies work as a team on any production, be it local or international.

Meridian Concepts creates and directs while Dwayne Jordon Studios takes care of the videography.

Although Meridian Concepts create and direct promotional and commercial videos for some big names in Guyana such as, Steve’s Jewellery, Beepat, GTT and MMG, Karma is only the second music video Weekes has ever scripted and directed.

Prior to Karma, he had scripted and directed a music video for Guyana’s Poonam Singh called Strong woman. Despite his limited experience in music videos, the quality of Weekes’ work with Meridian Concepts speaks for itself. So when Nigy Boy’s management team pitched the idea that they wanted him (Nigy Boy) to do a music video in Guyana, a Guyanese music producer-well respected in the Caribbean-, Ridwaan Razack wasted no time in linking them up with Meridian Concepts.

Weekes recalled that Nigy Boy was at the time in Guyana to perform at the E-Net’s Unforgettable Concert featuring the African Music Giant, Burna-Boy. Nigy Boy’s team reportedly had a meeting with the Guyanese producer and it was during that meet-up his management reportedly said, “it would’ve been crazy to shoot a video here in Guyana.”

Weekes noted that Ridwaan Razack has worked with big dancehall stars like Teejay, Skillibeng, Jada Kingdom, etc. so it came as no surprise to him that Nigy Boy’s team did not turn down the offer to work with Meridian Concepts.

However, it did not come without its challenges, according to Weekes, he had only 36 hours to come-up with a perfect script and idea for Karma.

“That’s crazy to think about”, Weekes said before adding, “I had a couple listen to it (the song Karma), came up with the story, pitched it to Nigy and his team and they were sold”.

Karma basically means that a person will repaid for his or her deeds or actions in life, be it good or bad and Weekes captured the idea perfectly in the video he created.

The opening scene begins with Nigy Boy consulting his therapist on how to stay faithful because he just can stop cheating.

Nigy boy is then advised to consider accountability and was instructed to take some deep breaths. He then falls asleep and gets a vision of being so deeply in love with a girl that is cheating on him. In the vision, he feels what it is like to be cheated on and ended-up getting a nightmare.

It then ends with him confronting the woman in his vision before he is awakened by his therapist. Nigy Boy awoke quite shaken by the experience and the video ends on the note of accountability.

Just as how the video gripped the reporter’s attention, it gripped hundreds of thousands more.

Asked what his reaction was when he learnt that the video, which he created went viral, Weekes said, “grateful, overjoyed and motivated. God is amazing. As an artiste, recognition and validation is so important. No one creates to keep it a secret to themselves”.

While Weekes is happy that his creation was well received and appreciated, nothing, according to him, beats the experience he had working with the trending Nigy Boy.

“It was incredible, such an honour. I was in awe the entire time, and couldn’t help but be inspired being around Nigy” he told Kaieteur News while adding, “Here’s this guy with what many may consider a disability, but he’s here on an all-day video shoot. He has the most vibrant spirit, always cracking jokes, always filling the room with laughter. His so-called disability isn’t a stain or burden”.

Meanwhile, the man behind the camera shooting all scenes directed by Meridian Concepts, Dwayne Jordan said that Karma is one of his most exciting projects.

“Dominic (Weekes) and Ridwaan (Guyanese music producer) informed me that the popular and trending artiste Nigy Boy was in Guyana and wanted to film a music video before he left,” Jordan recalled as he recounted shifting into “creative overdrive” to film everything in less than 48 hours.

“While Dominic and Ridwaan worked on the script and logistics, I made notes on the shots I wanted to take and the gear I’d use”, he said.

While Jordan has filmed some 50 music videos in his career, he considered “KARMA” to be one of his biggest yet. “Working with Nigy and his team was smooth and enjoyable, with Nigy being very jovial and interactive throughout the sessions”.

He noted that as Guyana grows its own music industry, he is committed to creating innovative videos and advancing into the regional and possibly international markets. Click the link below to view, “Karma”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUVFNNqNTlI