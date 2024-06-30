Diana Chapman’s new single “Private Show”, is a showcase of Linden’s young creative minds

By Darren Hinds

Waterfalls Magazine – “Private Show”, a recently released afro-fusion single from accomplished Guyanese singer/songwriter, Diana Chapman, brings soca and afrobeat together in impressive fashion.

Chapman’s homegrown, refined soca melody laces into the instrumental perfectly for an unsurprisingly satisfying blend of styles. Although, she initially released the song in early April of this year, Chapman did not stop there, and went on to release an equally impressive music video to accompany the single in late May, that video has since racked up over 11,000 views on YouTube.

The music video, shot in Manhattan, New York, brings even more substance to the project and showcases Chapman’s versatility as a musician and creator, as well as that of other Linden-based creators who played key roles in bringing the project together and making it as spectacular as it is.

Apart from Chapman’s stellar musical effort, the production of the record and that of the music video played an integral role in making the project the success that it is, as well as affirming her commitment to being an ambassador for her hometown of Linden. The song was produced by Jamal Alexander at Code Red Records in Linden, while the video was edited by Linden videographer Dexter Copeland, known as Director Dex.

These three creators from the mining town came together and channeled their respective talents to produce a possible summer hit for Guyana, potentially expanding Chapman’s lengthy resume of musical accomplishments.

For well over a decade, she has been a staple in Guyana’s music scene, breaking onto the scene in 2010’s Junior Calypso Monarch, and placing second in her debut major competition. The following year, she took the junior crown home, and even became the first Junior Monarch to compete in the senior version of the competition, in which she narrowly missed the crown, placing second.

Added to this, Chapman’s versatility is certainly not limited to music; since, despite her obvious talent and success in that avenue, she is also a dancer and actress, going all the way back to her time at the Linden Concert Hall and School (LICHAS) Theatrical Arts Group as a youngster.

Chapman even won the awards for both Soca and Calypso songs of the year in 2021 at the Linden Music Awards, after already being awarded the Contemporary Artist of the Year award at the previous year’s award ceremony.

With her artistic merit needing no proving, one would understand that “Private Show” is simply a natural, stylistic evolution for Lady Diana, and the afro-fusion sound is not only refreshing, but it works particularly well musically. The Code Red Records produced instrumental is built on many of the drums and other percussion instruments that make us love the afrobeat genre, as well as the dynamic rhythm that induces the swaying, grooving, and eventual dancing from the listener.

Chapman’s vocals complement the rhythm well, as her voice carries the romantic theme of the song along as the upbeat instrumental bounces along. Vocally, it is a soca tune through and through, with lyrics that embody the passion and romance that Guyanese soca fans know and love, with just a little of the calypso flow that Chapman regularly delivers with great skill.

“Private Show” is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, with both a visualizer and official music video available on YouTube. If you are looking for an upbeat, groovy addition to your playlists, Chapman’s latest single and its music video have a vibe that is perfect for this summer’s warm and eventful days and nights. Moreover, the origins of the creative forces behind the project are sure to incite feelings of pride in more than a few Lindeners both at home and abroad, as well as in Guyanese listeners as a whole.