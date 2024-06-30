Businessman dies in Enmore crash

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a female driver following an accident on Friday night that claimed the life of a businessman at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Inderpaul Pramenauth, called ‘Babai’, age 43 of Lot 76 Block 12 Non Pareil, ECD.

The woman in custody claimed that Pramenauth was speeding and had crashed into her car, PAC 5742 around 21:45 hrs.

She told investigators that she was driving east along the northern side of the Enmore Railway Embankment Road while Pramenauth was heading south along Enmore Estate Access Road.

The woman said that as Pramenauth approached the Railway Embankment, he turned west on to the road and crashed into her car.

The impact reportedly caused the businessman to lose control of his vehicle and he then crashed into a utility pole before landing in a nearby trench at the side of the road.

Pramenauth reportedly sustained injuries to his head and body and was pulled from the vehicle in an unconscious state by police ranks on patrol duty.

The injured man was placed their pick-up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.