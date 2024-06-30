Boxes of illegal ammo found aback car during Berbice roadblock

Kaieteur News – Four boxes of illegal ammunition were found inside of a car trunk on Friday during a police roadblock at Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that the discovery of the ammunition was due to an intel-led operation.

Ranks at the roadblock stopped a Red Toyota Fielder Wagon with hire car licence plate HD 3157 and conducted a search.

The boxes in the trunk contained 490 twelve-gauge cartridges. The boxes were reportedly marked Baschieri and Pellagri.

At the time, the vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old hire car driver from Smyth Field, New Amsterdam, Berbice and his passenger was identified as a 31-year-old female from Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

Both the driver and the passenger were questioned and told law enforcement officers that they were not licensed to transport the ammunition. The duo was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.