Latest update June 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boxes of illegal ammo found aback car during Berbice roadblock

Jun 30, 2024 News

The boxes of illegal ammunition found in the car

The boxes of illegal ammunition found in the car

Kaieteur News – Four boxes of illegal ammunition were found inside of a car trunk on Friday during a police roadblock at Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that the discovery of the ammunition was due to an intel-led operation.

Ranks at the roadblock stopped a Red Toyota Fielder Wagon with hire car licence plate HD 3157 and conducted a search.

The boxes in the trunk contained 490 twelve-gauge cartridges. The boxes were reportedly marked Baschieri and Pellagri.

At the time, the vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old hire car driver from Smyth Field, New Amsterdam, Berbice and his passenger was identified as a 31-year-old female from Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

Both the driver and the passenger were questioned and told law enforcement officers that they were not licensed to transport the ammunition. The duo was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 title

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 title

Jun 30, 2024

BBC Sport – India ended their 13-year wait for a world title by fighting back to beat South Africa in a thrilling T20 World Cup final. The Proteas needed 26 from 24 balls in pursuit of 177, but the...
Read More
St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa book semi finals’ spots

St. Ignatius, Bartica, Waramuri and Santa Rosa...

Jun 30, 2024

BHS’ lifts Boy’s U18 championship, as QC and PC cop respective Boys & Girls U14 titles

BHS’ lifts Boy’s U18 championship, as QC and...

Jun 30, 2024

GMMAF names strong team ahead of Pan American Games 

GMMAF names strong team ahead of Pan American...

Jun 30, 2024

Guyana Defence Force FC focused on championship repeat with Slingerz FC close behind

Guyana Defence Force FC focused on championship...

Jun 30, 2024

India and South Africa ready to end wait for glory in T20 World Cup final

India and South Africa ready to end wait for...

Jun 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Class and Congress

    Kaieteur News – By the time this article is published, the Congresses of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and the People’s... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]