AFC alive, kicking and very deadly – Ramjattan

Kaieteur News – Former leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and Attorney-at-Law, Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday assured that the party is vibrant and still a force to be reckoned with.

He was at the time speaking at the party’s 8th Biennial Conference held at the Revealed Word Christian Centre, William Street, Kitty.

“I want to say a couple of words that our relevance remains, unlike what some is saying about us and of course our insiders too, saying that we are a party that is dead. We are alive kicking and very deadly,” Ramjattan assured supporters who gathered in their numbers to vote for a new executive of the party.

Ramjattan’s reassurance was met with resounding applause from the delegates and observers. He reminded attendees that from its birth in 2006 the AFC has proven time without number that it is relevant across the country’s ethnic divide.

The AFC, being the third largest political force in Guyana contributed, to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) becoming a minority government in 2011 and ultimately losing the 2015 after joining forces with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Admitting that third parties usually have a slim chance of winning the position of Head of Government, he noted that “they do have relevance in ethnic based societies in the sense that they tend to bridge the racial divide, thereby constructing coalitions which as a consequence presents a larger multiethnic entity.”

Ramjattan emphasised that the AFC as a third party is needed more than ever if the ethnic divide is to be bridged.

Meanwhile, Catherine Hughes, former Chair of the party expressed pride and hope for the nation’s future as she concluded her tenure. Noting that when she began her journey as the AFC Chair, the country was emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and there was a lot to be done by the party to re-engage its members, groups and the public, to build strong alliances and promote their vision for a fair and transparent electoral process come 2025.

“Our efforts took us to the halls of power both locally and internationally. We met with key diplomats, including former US ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and current Ambassador Nicole Theriot, and engaged with the diplomatic communities from Canada, the EU, the UK, and the US. We championed constitutional reform and pushed for a clean voters’ list with biometric verification at the place of poll to safeguard our democracy,” she said.

Hughes believes that together the party can forge a path of progress and prosperity to build a party that stands tall on the world stage.

Meanwhile, former Vice Chair of the party Deonarine Ramsaroop shared similar sentiments noting that his role was defined by commitment to advancing the AFC’s agenda of progress reform and inclusivity.

He said, “The Alliance for Change was founded on principles was founded on principles of transparency, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of our constituents. Our coalition brings together diverse voices from across political spectrums, united by a common vision for a more equitable and prosperous society.”

Deonarine assured party members that he remains committed to the ideals of the party while noting that he will work tirelessly to ensure inclusivity and an equitable and prosperous future for the AFC and by extension all of Guyana.